Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

