Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $387,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

