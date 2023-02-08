Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

