Piper Sandler Increases Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $97.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.1 %

HSIC opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.