Piper Sandler Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $41.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 106,885,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.