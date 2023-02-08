Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,253.60

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and approximately $67,253.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00191849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00046434 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001709 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

