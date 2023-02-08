Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 41.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 221,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $839,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Further Reading

