Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.