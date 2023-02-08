Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $81,320.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.
Progyny Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 1,034,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 13.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $587,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
