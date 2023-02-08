Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of PRU opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,887,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

