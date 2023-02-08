Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.65 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $128.37 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.50122093 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $16,338,635.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

