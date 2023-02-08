Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,093,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,842 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

