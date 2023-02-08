Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $2.11 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Radicle has a total market cap of $103.00 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00009191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002487 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00442081 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.77 or 0.29284259 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00421440 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
