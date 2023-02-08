Radix Trading Down 6.7% This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Radix has a total market cap of $257.13 million and approximately $546,114.78 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00444129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.38 or 0.29419884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00390701 BTC.

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,044,598,718 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

