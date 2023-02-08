Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $22,017.54 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 146.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00003427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

