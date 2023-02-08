Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Head-To-Head Survey

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.74) -10.45 bluebird bio $3.66 million 151.57 -$819.38 million ($6.10) -1.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -35.72% -31.86% bluebird bio -8,828.28% -173.58% -77.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Replimune Group and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 bluebird bio 2 6 1 0 1.89

Replimune Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.19%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Replimune Group beats bluebird bio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.