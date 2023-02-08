RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) rose 15.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 117,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 26,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

See Also

