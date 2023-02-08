Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (AGCO, ARCC, CCK, DOOR, FCFS, GEL, GPK, GPS, HVT, INCY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.