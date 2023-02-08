Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (AGCO, ARCC, CCK, DOOR, FCFS, GEL, GPK, GPS, HVT, INCY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

