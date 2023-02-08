Reviewing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and dELiA*s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.36 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -79.50 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dELiA*s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for a.k.a. Brands and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 114.73%.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats dELiA*s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About dELiA*s

(Get Rating)

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.