Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.08-2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 1,328,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

