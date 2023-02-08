Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14.
Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.
Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 1,326,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
