Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 1,326,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

