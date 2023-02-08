Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 1,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
The firm has a market cap of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 6.22%.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.
