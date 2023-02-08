Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 1,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 39,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

