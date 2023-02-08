Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $16,407.24 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00223194 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,017.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

