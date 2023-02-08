Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $48.71 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,964,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,126,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.