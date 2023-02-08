Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

