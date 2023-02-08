RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $80.10 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $22,882.88 or 0.99854423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $80.10 million and approximately $30,719.31 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,916.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00430333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00098891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00729710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00574310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00186077 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,500.55425527 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 23,194.42307801 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,116.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.