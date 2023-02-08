Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $39,310.68 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00444129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.38 or 0.29419884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00390701 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.01774858 USD and is up 8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.