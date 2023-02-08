Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Rupert Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

