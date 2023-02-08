RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

NYSE:RXO traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 495,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXO stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

