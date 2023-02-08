SALT Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 121.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $328,678.45 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 248.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.13598185 USD and is up 224.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $249,072.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

