Sanford Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

