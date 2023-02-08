Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,609. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 580.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 480,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 967.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 380,194 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 138,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

