Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.