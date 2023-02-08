ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,116,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $463.26 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,856 shares of company stock worth $29,625,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

