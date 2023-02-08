Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
Shoprite Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.
Shoprite Company Profile
Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.