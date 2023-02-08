Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Shoprite Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

