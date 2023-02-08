Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. 487,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,708. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

