Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

