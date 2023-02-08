Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $22,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after acquiring an additional 161,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

