Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.54. 214,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.