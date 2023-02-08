SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

