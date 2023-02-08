Snap Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Snap Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

SNAP opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.10. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,971 in the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.