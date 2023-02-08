Songbird (SGB) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $108.41 million and $781,387.53 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

