Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 469,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

