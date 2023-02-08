Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE SON traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. 469,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 415.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

