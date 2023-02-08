SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $76.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
