SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $76.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

