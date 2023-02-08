ssv.network Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.13 or 0.00122561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $311.59 million and $23.36 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00442081 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.77 or 0.29284259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00421440 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

