STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$8.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.85. The company had a trading volume of 506,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,962.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $190.08. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

