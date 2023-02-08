Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.55.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $391.83 on Monday. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

