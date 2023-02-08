Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.55.
Pool Price Performance
Shares of POOL stock opened at $391.83 on Monday. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.