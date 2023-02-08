StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

