StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 25.5 %

NYSE:LCI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

